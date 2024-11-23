iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $78,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 733,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,988,000 after acquiring an additional 638,084 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.20 and a 1 year high of $242.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

