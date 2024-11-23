iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 263,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,658,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $216.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.