iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,210,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,726 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $112,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211,071 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

