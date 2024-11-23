James Blackie Sells 4,649 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,242.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 421,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,266.23. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, James Blackie sold 2,291 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $14,914.41.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, James Blackie sold 587 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $3,815.50.
- On Monday, September 9th, James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $11,234.91.
- On Thursday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,786.08.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 4,376 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $27,787.60.
ON24 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ONTF remained flat at $6.43 during trading on Friday. 121,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ONTF
ON24 Company Profile
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
