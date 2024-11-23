James Blackie Sells 4,649 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,242.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 421,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,266.23. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, James Blackie sold 2,291 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $14,914.41.

On Tuesday, October 29th, James Blackie sold 587 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $3,815.50.

On Monday, September 9th, James Blackie sold 1,901 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $11,234.91.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 2,238 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $13,786.08.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Blackie sold 4,376 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $27,787.60.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF remained flat at $6.43 during trading on Friday. 121,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONTF

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.