James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR opened at $4.45 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.28 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

