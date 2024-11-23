JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 110 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446 ($5.59).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 93.46 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 954.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other news, insider Andy Long acquired 31,064 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £29,821.44 ($37,384.28). Company insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

