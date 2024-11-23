Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,261 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $21,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %
MOH stock opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
