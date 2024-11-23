Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 370,612 Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,612 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Alto Neuroscience were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANRO. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at about $21,267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,233,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,592,000.

NYSE:ANRO opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.09. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Alto Neuroscience ( NYSE:ANRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW lowered Alto Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rodman & Renshaw lowered shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $32.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

