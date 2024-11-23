John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Position Cut by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,443 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $133,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,698,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

