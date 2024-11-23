JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 303,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $47.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

