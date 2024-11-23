JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $243.80 and last traded at $243.17. 1,679,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,067,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 375,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,155,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,379,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,551 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

