JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,887 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

