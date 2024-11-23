Jupiter Green (LON:JGC) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Jupiter Green (LON:JGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 226 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.85). Approximately 10,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 24,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.86).

Jupiter Green Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 210.04. The company has a market capitalization of £43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22,700.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Jupiter Green Company Profile

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

