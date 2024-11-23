Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.94. 3,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 53,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

