Kalpana Raina Sells 15,075 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Director Kalpana Raina sold 15,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $50,501.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,782.30. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kalpana Raina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Kalpana Raina sold 3,369 shares of Information Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $11,286.15.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Kalpana Raina sold 18,795 shares of Information Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $63,715.05.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.53 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Information Services Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on III. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

