Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 515983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPRUY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kering to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
