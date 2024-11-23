Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $6,259,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 403,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 53,804 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $60.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

