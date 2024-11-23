Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

