Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,095 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,037. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.