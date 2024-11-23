Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.15) and last traded at GBX 635.30 ($7.96). Approximately 10,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 47,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635 ($7.96).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 593.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 640.82. The stock has a market cap of £201.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,652.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,916.67%.

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration.

