King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 160 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $285.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

