King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,750 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 358,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.95 million, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.13. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

