King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,664 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 590,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,200,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,131,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.