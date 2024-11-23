Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.850 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Kingstone Companies Stock Up 9.5 %
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 32.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Carla D’andre bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.
