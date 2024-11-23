Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of KINS opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $187.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carla D’andre acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

