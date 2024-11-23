Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,105 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $825,948,000 after acquiring an additional 198,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,208,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $767,681,000 after acquiring an additional 304,386 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $310,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,855 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,843,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $178,793,000 after purchasing an additional 421,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,436,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $143,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,214 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

CVS Health stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

