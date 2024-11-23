Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,637,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,810,000 after buying an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,694,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,991,000 after buying an additional 156,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 422,026 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. This trade represents a 38.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,271,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.24. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

