KKM Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises about 1.4% of KKM Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

NYSE:MAS opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.43. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

