KKM Financial LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYHG opened at $65.83 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3728 per share. This is a boost from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.