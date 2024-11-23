KKM Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Solventum in the first quarter valued at about $5,889,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE:SOLV opened at $70.81 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.