KKM Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

CMCSA stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

