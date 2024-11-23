KKM Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

KKM Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.



The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

