KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.01 and traded as low as $13.39. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 78,594 shares traded.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Income Opportunities Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.