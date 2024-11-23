KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.01 and traded as low as $13.39. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 78,594 shares traded.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 65,197 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $5,273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 46.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

