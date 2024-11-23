Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €5.02 ($5.23) and last traded at €4.95 ($5.15). Approximately 91,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.89 ($5.09).

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $471.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.31.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

