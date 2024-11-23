KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 524,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 781,217 shares.The stock last traded at $16.19 and had previously closed at $16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

KT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of KT by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,608,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after buying an additional 829,682 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KT by 245.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 804,986 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KT during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,611,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in KT by 383.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

