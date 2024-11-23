Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,149 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

