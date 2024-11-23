Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $810,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day moving average of $167.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

