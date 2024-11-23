Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,396.96. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,303.65. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,197 shares of company stock valued at $315,310. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

