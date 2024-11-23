Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Newmont by 905.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 129,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gemsstock Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 52.2% in the third quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 464,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,746.89. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.37 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.