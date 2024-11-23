Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 72,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Certara by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CERT. UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

