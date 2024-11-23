Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,764 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBT opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

