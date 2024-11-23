Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 42,463 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,463 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.7% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,237.61. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,850. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

