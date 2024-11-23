Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $372.26 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.62.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

