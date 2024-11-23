Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases Shares of 777 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,663,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after buying an additional 87,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,207,000 after buying an additional 160,335 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

NYSE CB opened at $285.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $216.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.46 and a 200-day moving average of $274.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

