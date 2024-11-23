Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

Leidos stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 156.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after buying an additional 691,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,764 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Leidos by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 24,194.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 377,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,459,000 after purchasing an additional 375,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

