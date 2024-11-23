LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.99 and last traded at $105.88, with a volume of 116408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $231,148.66. The trade was a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,797 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

