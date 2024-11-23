Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

