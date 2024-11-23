LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Amends and Restates Bylaws

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: SCD) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2024, announcing the amendment and restatement of its bylaws. The newly amended and restated bylaws, known as the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws, became effective on the same date.

The company stated that the Board of Directors had approved the complete amendment and restatement of the bylaws. The Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws have been attached as an exhibit to the filing, providing detailed information on the changes made to the bylaws. The company’s principal executive offices are located in New York, NY.

The filing also included information on the company’s securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Common stock of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SCD.

The amended and restated bylaws signify a step towards potential changes in the governance structure and operational guidelines within the corporation. The amendments may impact various aspects of the company’s operations, internal decision-making processes, and interactions with stakeholders. Investors and market observers keen on understanding the implications of these changes can review the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws filed with the SEC.

For more details, interested parties can refer to the full Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or through the company’s investor relations portal.

This news reflects LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc.’s proactive approach to enhancing governance practices and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

