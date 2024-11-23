LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $153,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.68 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

