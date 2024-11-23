LPL Financial LLC Purchases 255,340 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,933,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,340 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $130,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,499,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 65,038 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 793,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 55,085 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 643,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 369,045 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 491,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $758.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.